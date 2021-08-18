Local school districts adjust to low registration for sports and clubs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things, and one of the most affected areas is sports.

Plans were in flux most of last year for high school athletes. Now, administrators are taking new steps to ensure safety this upcoming year. Two local school districts are reconsidering the ways they recruit students for sports and extracurricular activities.

The Royal Scot Golf Club is where Waverly High School holds golf practice. But, both the Waverly and Lansing school districts told News 10 recruitment for many sports has been low this year.

They say they’re doing everything they can to keep their teams afloat. Penny Filonczuk is Lansing’s Marching Band Director.

Filonczuk, “We just downsized, I guess. We didn’t get any incoming freshman this year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic causing a lot of problems for high school coaches. Everette High School’s marching band director says their group, which one played for the presidential inauguration, was cut in half this year.

“Definitely pandemic related, definitely,” they said. “If you can’t get into the other schools and recruit from the middle schools like we always do in the spring, the kids don’t know you’re here. You could say, ‘Here’s marching band; you should join!’ but it’s really the person one-on-one contact and them seeing the kids playing the instruments. That’s what gets kids motivated to join.”

David Schmidt is Waverly’s Golf Coach.

“Luckily, I think we have enough to get through this year. But I would love to see a lot more,” he said.

Schmidt says recruitment is key, but the pandemic put a wrench in those plans.

“We just didn’t get to make any personal connections last year,” Schmidt said. “We were screens and most of them didn’t have their cameras on we were just looking at pictures of them. We didn’t forge that interpersonal connection. We had conversations and we would try and create those but outside of the classroom is so much different than having a classroom full of kids.”

Overall, athletic registration at Waverly School District is up. But there are three sports that still need better numbers: girls golf, cross country, and football.

About 30 new student athletes registered for sports in the Waverly School District this year. However, administrators still hope to get more students involved before competitions begin.

