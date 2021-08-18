Healthcare workers share stories of working in the COVID unit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic for more than a year and a half.

Now nurses who have seen hundreds of patients are sharing their stories.

“We did have a patient who needed to go to our critical care unit and his wife actually had been immunized and he had not. He was getting into the ambulance to actually come with us. He shared with his wife, “I wish I would have been immunized,” and he did eventually pass away... That was the last thing he said to his wife,” said Jeanne Bishop, director of nursing operations at Sparrow.

As of Wednesday, Sparrow had 22 COVID patients. Five of those are in the critical care unit.

“We’ve seen that number rise over the past couple of weeks. We had been teetering in the teens,” said Bishop.

Bishop says a majority of the people in the hospital have not been vaccinated, but there are a few who have.

Families are able to visit their sick relatives right now.

“Hearing their voice and seeing each other makes a huge impact,” Bishop said.

One man is looking forward to seeing his wife who has been in the critical care unit for a week. He couldn’t visit her because he had COVID, too.

Recently, a husband and wife were both hospitalized.

“To help facilitate them getting to heal together and be with one another, we were able to accommodate one of our larger rooms where we put both the husband and wife together... They could hold hands through the bed rails. It was really nice to see that they had each other,” said Mandi Bates, department manager of the oncology unit.

Healthcare workers’ struggles won’t be ending any time soon. The state health department is reporting nearly 2,700 new COVID cases and 46 new deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.