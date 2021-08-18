Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - A man long-sought by the FBI has been found thanks to an internet group.

Logan Barnhart, of Haslett, is believed by the FBI to have dragged a Metropolitan police officer down the steps of the Capitol building during Jan. 6., and is also alleged to have attacked officers with a flag pole. Originally the FBI put pictures of the man they now believe to be Barnhart on their website, asking anyone in the public who recognized him to come forward.

An internet group calling itself “Sedition Hunters” spread images of the suspect across the internet, raising the profile of the case and garnering help with the growing interest.

Finally without the glasses!!! Please share across all platforms. Do you Know this person?? Please contact the FBI with 128-AFO as a reference Please do not post names on social media #CatSweat #DCRiots #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/F1XaAjL3Nn — #SeditionHunters (@SeditionHunters) April 22, 2021

Amateur investigators analyzed available footage of the event, eventually using information on the clothing to locate Barnhart’s Instagram account.

Barnhart was arrested Tuesday by the FBI in Lansing. He appeared in a U.S. District Court in Western Michigan and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.