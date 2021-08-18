Group Violence Intervention approved to reduce gun violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Jackson City Council approved a proposal that aims to reduce gun violence.

It’s called Group Violence Intervention, and will have the police department working with community advocates and local organizations to directly address groups who are committing gun violence, and finding better solutions to resolve conflicts. The new program will be funded by $1.5 million in federal funds over five years.

“This approach has been proven to reduce gun violence in communities across the country,” City Manager Aaron Dimick wrote in a release.

Group Violence Intervention was approved by unanimous vote.

