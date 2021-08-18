Former East Lansing track star Taylor Manson bringing home a medal from Tokyo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former East Lansing track star Taylor Manson is back in town, now as a 2020 bronze medal Olympian! The community has welcomed her back with open arms, and News 10 got to sit down with Taylor to hear all about her time in Tokyo.

“It’s like I knew I could do it, but then when it actually happened I didn’t realize what actually just happened,” Manson said.

Taylor Manson’s drive to make the Olympics started at a young age. She was in the junior Olympics multiple times, but it has always been a dream to make it to the official one. And she got to live it.

“When we were about to land and I was flying into the island I was like, ‘Wow. I’m actually going to be here,’” Manson said. “Also seeing my name on the rosters… and the Olympic rings next to it!”

Starting at East Lansing, then to Florida, and making her way to the big stage in Tokyo. Taylor Manson knew she could always do it.

“I was excited, just going through my daily pre-race rituals. It felt great getting out on the track, even though walking out seeing nobody in the stands. Maybe a few people from your team. But other than that, it still felt really real,” Manson said.

Taylor had to prepare for a brand-new Olympic event-- the mixed-gender 4 by 400 meter relay-- but also had no opening ceremony, no crowd, and no family. Team USA wanted to change that by holding a watch party in Orlando, Fla. for all the families to attend.

“That was something that they did for them that was really cool,” Manson said. “They met other people, like other swimmers parents and other track athletes parents. It was really nice. I’m glad they gave all of us athlete’s an opportunity to bring our families together.”

Living and competing in Tokyo for over two weeks, meeting people from all over the world, now coming back home with a bronze medal; It was an experience Taylor says she will never forget.

“Just a couple months ago, I was just Taylor Manson,” she said. “I still am Taylor Manson, but to say I’m an Olympian? It’s an honor. Just being there in that environment around all these athletes, it was honestly breathtaking. I just took everything in. I just took the moment in, and lived in the moment.”

Taylor tells News 10 she hopes to be in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Until then, she has one more year of eligibility at the University of Florida.

She hopes to also make team USA and compete in the world track and field championships in 2022.

