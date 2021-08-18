Advertisement

FBI May Get Involved With Watson Case

RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment says he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case. Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” In a news conference today, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said FBI agents approached him in April over allegations that one of the women who has sued Watson tried to extort $30,000 from him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify DeWitt man killed in single vehicle crash near Leslie Twp.
Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns
Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors

Latest News

RAW: Venus Williams previews Volvo Car Open
Venus Williams Returns To U. S. Open
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Being Investigated by NCAA
Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after hitting into...
Oakland’s Bassitt To Undergo Surgery
Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
Morris Suspended Indefinitely