FBI May Get Involved With Watson Case

-HOUSTON (AP) - An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment says he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case. Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” In a news conference today, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said FBI agents approached him in April over allegations that one of the women who has sued Watson tried to extort $30,000 from him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.