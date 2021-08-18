Advertisement

Election bills pass in Michigan House

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three election bills are now headed to the Michigan senate after passing through the state house. Those behind the legislation say they’re aimed at strengthening election security.

The bills would ban connecting voting machines to the internet while polls are open. They would also ban outside groups from getting into Michigan’s qualified voter file, which holds the state’s database for voter registration records.

Finally, they would require all ballots from state and local elections be preserved for 22 months. Republican sponsors say they hope the bills will help restore faith in the state’s elections.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DeWitt man dead in single vehicle crash near Leslie Township
Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors
Consumers Energy
Consumers: The lights are now back on after outage in Haslett, Owosso

Latest News

Are mid-Michiganders ready for school?
Are mid-Michiganders ready for school?
Are mid-Michiganders ready for school?
Mid-Michigan students excited to get back to school
Jackson City Council meeting Aug. 17
Group Violence Intervention approved to reduce gun violence in Jackson
Michigan Center football team honoring three former players lost at Faster Horses