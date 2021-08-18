Election bills pass in Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three election bills are now headed to the Michigan senate after passing through the state house. Those behind the legislation say they’re aimed at strengthening election security.

The bills would ban connecting voting machines to the internet while polls are open. They would also ban outside groups from getting into Michigan’s qualified voter file, which holds the state’s database for voter registration records.

Finally, they would require all ballots from state and local elections be preserved for 22 months. Republican sponsors say they hope the bills will help restore faith in the state’s elections.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

