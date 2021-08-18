Advertisement

Blue Cross Blue Shield will cover COVID-19 boosters, no cost to customers

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers will not have to pay for their third booster dose of COVID-19, according to a news release sent to News 10.

Wednesday morning, the Biden administration and the CDC recommended a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eight months after someone has been fully vaccinated.

“It is critical that we continue to have a shared effort to defeat the virus,” said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO. “Blue Cross wants to play our part and ensure that our members have ready access to the additional dose of the vaccine when their turn comes to receive it.”

Those free from possibly paying for their booster include fully-insured commercial plan members. Medicare is covering vaccine costs for BCBSM and BCN Medicare members. Blue Cross will encourage self-funded customers who administer their own benefits to also provide booster vaccinations at no cost to their employees.

“Stopping the spread of the COVID-19 variants is imperative,” said James D. Grant, M.D., BCBSM senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We cannot emphasize this strongly enough – all of our vaccinated members need to talk with their physician about when to schedule their booster. Even more important, those who still have not gotten the vaccine need to consider getting it as soon as possible. The vaccine is saving lives.”

