Valentine To Host Free Kids Hoops Clinnic

Michigan State's Denzel Valentine (45) and Oklahoma's Buddy Hield (24) dive for the ball during...
Michigan State's Denzel Valentine (45) and Oklahoma's Buddy Hield (24) dive for the ball during the first half of a regional semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 27, 2015, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Source: AP/Seth Wenig)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State basketball standout Denzel Valentine is hosting a free kids clinic on Wednesday. It runs from 1-4:30pm at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing. In addition, Valentine is making a $10,000 donation to the club. After four years with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls he is a free agent and has as yet to sign with a new team for next season.

