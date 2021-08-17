Valentine To Host Free Kids Hoops Clinnic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State basketball standout Denzel Valentine is hosting a free kids clinic on Wednesday. It runs from 1-4:30pm at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing. In addition, Valentine is making a $10,000 donation to the club. After four years with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls he is a free agent and has as yet to sign with a new team for next season.

