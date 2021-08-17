U.S. to recommend booster shots, but don’t expect to get one soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the U.S. is considering opening up the booster shot to everyone, one health expert says that doesn’t mean it will happen any time soon.

According to the Associated Press, federal health officials are expected to recommend booster shots for everyone eight months after being fully vaccinated.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says don’t expect those to start this week.

“The first thing you would see that would signal that that’s actually going to happen is a scheduling of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices because, until they meet and discuss it, which they haven’t yet, it will not happen,” she said.

“[The] FDA basically looks at something and says, ‘Yep, we’re good with it.’ It goes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and says, ‘Yes,’ and then it basically puts together the clinical guidelines... So that’s part of what the advisory committee does, and then ultimately, the advisory committee is advisory to the CDC, and so then the CDC has to adopt the advisory committee recommendations,” said Vail.

Once approved, healthcare workers could be the first people outside of the immunocompromised to get a third shot as they were vaccinated back in December.

