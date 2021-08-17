Upcoming Girl Scout event pairs treats with local brews

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan is partnering with Bell’s Brewery this fall to bring you a fun-filled night from home!

This event will feature Girl Scout Treats paired with some of your Bell’s favorites.

The Treats & Reads is part of the product program hosted by Girl Scouts Heart Of Michigan. The Treats & Reads program has fun items available that make great gifts, like cans of whole cashews, chocolate covered raisins, fruit slices, and delicious trail mixt. In this event these Girl Scout treats will be partnered up with some of Bell’s most popular brews like Official, Amber ALe, Porter and Lager of the Lakes.

After choosing your treats, you will receive a confirmation email directing you to Bell’s website to complete your kit.

Tune in to the live event on Facebook Live on September 15, at 6 pm.

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan will also be hosting an online auction Wednesday, September 15 at 8 am – September 21 at 11:45 pm.

By participating in this event and auction, you will support moving the Girl Scout mission forward, girl by girl!

For more information: https://www.gshom.org/special-events

