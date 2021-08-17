Advertisement

Shiawassee Prosecutor warning of online predators

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WILX) - A Shiawassee Prosecuting Attorney is reminding parents to be vigilant when it comes to monitoring their children’s online activity after police arrested five men in a child abuse case, one of which was a Lansing Police Officer.

Deputies arrested Benjamin Fielder along with four others on August 9. Investigators say all of the men thought they were going to meet a 15 year old and used several websites to communicate with the child.

Prosecutors say the men did not know each other at the time of the arrests.

Arrests like this can make parents wonder what they can do to keep their children safe from these crimes.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner says there are a few signs to keep an eye out for, so that your child doesn’t become a victim.

“A lot of times they will offer alcohol or drugs to get people involved, and really asking for inappropriate photos, asking for inappropriate acts to be done, and asking to meet up with someone when you’re telling them you’re underage and they still wanna meet you, that’s a real red flag,” said Koerner.

While this doesn’t happen often, the threat is still there. According to Koerner, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has committed three of these undercover operations since October 2020.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Man suspected of double-homicide on Baker St. in Lansing, identified
Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
BREAKING: Victim identified from Fox Memorial Park drowning in Benton Township

Latest News

When Will Booster Shots Be Available?
When Will Booster Shots Be Available?
Prosecutor Warning Parents Of Online Predators
Prosecutor Warning Of Online Predators
Plan To Let Patients Opt Out Of Opioids
Plan To Let Patients Opt Out Of Opioids
Michigan GOP getting into school mask debate
DOTY AGENCY
DOTY AGENCY