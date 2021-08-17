Shiawassee Prosecutor warning of online predators

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WILX) - A Shiawassee Prosecuting Attorney is reminding parents to be vigilant when it comes to monitoring their children’s online activity after police arrested five men in a child abuse case, one of which was a Lansing Police Officer.

Deputies arrested Benjamin Fielder along with four others on August 9. Investigators say all of the men thought they were going to meet a 15 year old and used several websites to communicate with the child.

Prosecutors say the men did not know each other at the time of the arrests.

Arrests like this can make parents wonder what they can do to keep their children safe from these crimes.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner says there are a few signs to keep an eye out for, so that your child doesn’t become a victim.

“A lot of times they will offer alcohol or drugs to get people involved, and really asking for inappropriate photos, asking for inappropriate acts to be done, and asking to meet up with someone when you’re telling them you’re underage and they still wanna meet you, that’s a real red flag,” said Koerner.

While this doesn’t happen often, the threat is still there. According to Koerner, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has committed three of these undercover operations since October 2020.

