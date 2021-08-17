Advertisement

Programming Change: Wheel of Fortune 8/20/21

Tune into WILX for The Friday Night Frenzy Season Kick-off Special at 7PM!
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, August 20, 2021, Wheel of Fortune will not air at 7PM due to The WILX Friday Night Frenzy Season Kick-off Special. The News 10 Sports Team kicks off the high school football season with the preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take the field. Hosted by the WILX Sports Team, Tim Staudt, Fred Heumann, Kellan Buddy and Natalie Kerwin.

