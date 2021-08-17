Advertisement

Panthers and Dolphins Make Trade

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.

