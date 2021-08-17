Advertisement

Nearly 9,000 without power in Haslett and Owosso areas

Consumers Energy
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - In an echo of the massive outages caused by last week’s storms, Haslett and Owosso are experiencing a loss of power for nearly 9,000 residents.

Consumers Energy told News 10 there’s an issue with a high voltage line that feeds power to that area, which affects four substations. The outage started at 8:45 a.m. for the Haslett, Owosso and Perry areas.

Around 8,500 people are without power. Crews have been sent out and are working to restore power now.

Service is estimated to be back up by 2:30 p.m.

