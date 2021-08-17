Mid-Michigan woman heading back to Haiti to assist in relief work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death toll sits at 1,419. More than 6,000 others are injured. A mid-Michigan woman is gearing up to head back to Haiti to assist in relief work there. A local organization joining in, too. News ten spoke with both Monday night.

Rescue workers rushed to dig through rubble after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake decimated southern Haiti. Abbey Sambaer lives in Haiti. She’s originally from Okemos, and she came home for a couple of weeks to visit family.

She said she was devastated when she heard the news from her friends on the island.

Sambaer said, “You hear stories. They’re heartbreaking and sad, but when you live there they aren’t stories anymore. It’s your next-door neighbor or your coworker or your friend.”

Sean Kubit-Miller works with an organization that helps Haitian orphanages, Michigan Hands on Haiti. He says he remembers visiting the island two years after the earthquake in 2010, and it was still in shambles.

Kubit-Miller said, “They were still dealing with the devastation of that. There were still tent cities. There was still rubble and just debris everywhere. There was still sink holes. It was incredible.”

Both Sambaer and Kubit-Miller say that with the recent assassination of their president and a tropical storm about to hit, the island of Haiti needs all the help it can get.

“The fact that Haiti doesn’t have the infrastructure or the organizations normally to deal with that kind of thing, much less after a presidential assassination and all of the political unrest we’ve been seeing,” Sambaer said.

As dedicated servants of the Haitian people they are on a mission to make a difference.

Kubit-Miller said, “Some of the things that we’re doing as an organization are immediately starting to raise funds for food, medical care, hygiene, water.”

Sambaer said, “For some of our bigger supplies, and a lot of heavy stuff, we do a once a year boat shipment every September. We came out for a week or two to help organize that and gather supplies and start that. The plan was always to go back next week. Then this happened and we were like, ‘OK, we really are going back!’”

There is a fundraiser set up to make donations to the Michigan Hands on Haiti organization to help with this relief.

