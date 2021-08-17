Michigan Center football team honoring three former players lost at Faster Horses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just one month ago, three young men tragically passed away while attending the Faster Horses Music Festival. Those men graduated from Michigan Center High School and were a part of the football team.

News 10 went to Michigan Center’s football practice to hear how much of an impact they had on the program and the community.

Left Guard and Defensive Lineman Jordan Burch said, “We all looked up to them. They were making plays on Friday, they were in the gym every day, every night.”

Dawson Brown, Richie Mays, and Kole Sova all left their mark on so many hearts, and on Michigan Center’s football field.

Coach Troy Allen said, “It’s three captains, three kids that came into this program and kind of exemplified everything that we talk about. They were wonderful young men, you know they were all good football players but it’s so much bigger than that. Just the type of kids and the lasting memories we have of them.”

Some current players News 10 spoke with were on the same team as the three late athletes. Even though they were only young sophomores at the time, they said they learned a lot from each of the older boys.

Running back Kaydin Hiland said, “They definitely brought in a lot of leadership. Everybody looked up to them. They were all funny guys and they always were smiling. They came here, put in work. You could definitely tell there was a family bond going on.”

“The number one thing that encompasses all three of the young men was just loyalty,” Allen said. “Whether that be to us as coaches or just to their teammates. They were honest and would tell them when they’re not doing things that they needed to do.”

All three young men meant so much to Michigan Center and the football program, so this year’s team is going to honor them this season every Friday night.

Burch said, “We’re trying to celebrate them and bring something to the community that will bring them all together in a positive way.”

And that’s through the game of football. Players have daily reminders to look at in practice and plan to have bracelets, stickers, and more surprises for this season, each time they take the field.

Burch said, “They were some people you could look up to if you were in football or not. They were leaders in the community. It kind of pushes us just to be like them a little bit. Push a little harder, do a little more.”

Allen said, “We’re trying to celebrate them. At this point, we’ve went through the grieving process. Now it’s about putting a smile on our community’s faces on Thursdays and Fridays and just making sure we do all the things to make those three boys proud.”

