Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Officer involved in a child abuse case in Shiawassee County will no longer be suiting up in a blue uniform, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Tuesday, Benjamin Fielder informed Lansing Police Interim Chief Ellery Sosbee he was resigning from his position, effective immediately. Fielder’s resignation announcement came prior to the completion of the department’s internal investigation, according to Lansing Police.

On August 9, Fielder, along with four other men were arrested as part of a child abuse case in Shiawassee County. The investigation was being led by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Authorities.

Fielder and the four other men thought they were going to meet a 15-year-old at the time of the arrest, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say the men did not know each other at the time of the arrest.

On August 13, 2021, Fielder was formally charged and arraigned in 66th District Court on the following charges:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity,

Children - Accosting for Immoral Purposes,

Computers – Internet –Communicating with Another to Commit a Crime,

Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony.

Interim Chief Sosebee said this behavior will not be accepted while he is in charge.

“I will not tolerate employee misconduct. I have accepted Benjamin Fielder’s resignation. He will now face the charges against him and will be held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Sosebee.

“I have the utmost faith in our police officers to protect and serve the citizens of Lansing, and this includes holding them to the highest standards. I stand by Chief Sosebee’s decision to accept the officer’s resignation. Any criminal activity will not tolerated in the Lansing Police Department or by any other City of Lansing employee,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

