Advertisement

Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.) (WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Officer involved in a child abuse case in Shiawassee County will no longer be suiting up in a blue uniform, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Tuesday, Benjamin Fielder informed Lansing Police Interim Chief Ellery Sosbee he was resigning from his position, effective immediately. Fielder’s resignation announcement came prior to the completion of the department’s internal investigation, according to Lansing Police.

On August 9, Fielder, along with four other men were arrested as part of a child abuse case in Shiawassee County. The investigation was being led by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Authorities.

Fielder and the four other men thought they were going to meet a 15-year-old at the time of the arrest, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say the men did not know each other at the time of the arrest.

On August 13, 2021, Fielder was formally charged and arraigned in 66th District Court on the following charges:

  • Child Sexually Abusive Activity,
  • Children - Accosting for Immoral Purposes,
  • Computers – Internet –Communicating with Another to Commit a Crime,
  • Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony.

Interim Chief Sosebee said this behavior will not be accepted while he is in charge.

“I will not tolerate employee misconduct. I have accepted Benjamin Fielder’s resignation. He will now face the charges against him and will be held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Sosebee.

“I have the utmost faith in our police officers to protect and serve the citizens of Lansing, and this includes holding them to the highest standards. I stand by Chief Sosebee’s decision to accept the officer’s resignation. Any criminal activity will not tolerated in the Lansing Police Department or by any other City of Lansing employee,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Man suspected of double-homicide on Baker St. in Lansing, identified
Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
BREAKING: Victim identified from Fox Memorial Park drowning in Benton Township

Latest News

DeWitt man dead in single vehicle crash near Leslie Township
Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million to help Michigan businesses address worker shortages
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors
Consumers Energy
Consumers: The lights are now back on after outage in Haslett, Owosso