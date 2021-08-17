Red Cross: Lansing-area blood donors are critically needed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eligible blood donors are urgently needed according to a release sent by American Red Cross on Monday. The organization is distributing 12% more blood to the nation’s hospitals compared to last year, putting a strain on the supply and potentially creating a dangerous situation for patients.

Meghan Lehman, Regional Communications Director for American Red Cross, put the need in perspective.

“To meet the demand, more than 1,000 additional blood donations need to be collected daily,” Lehman told News 10.

Tuesday, Lansing Community College is hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross Mid-Michigan Board of Directors. The organization is encouraging all who can to donate, since donors of all blood types are needed.

Lehman said, “The Red Cross continues to work to meet an increased need for blood due to the current high rate of hospital visits, while the number of prospective donors making appointments has declined in mid-Michigan.”

The Lansing Community College Blood Drive is Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 515 N Washington Square in Lansing. For those that can’t make it to the event the Red Cross is encourage to make an appointment for another local blood drive. More available blood drives in Lansing can be found by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

