Jaguars Cut Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football practice, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived him, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career after trying to make to the major leagues with the Mets. Tebow says he’s “thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.”

