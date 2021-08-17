Jaguars Cut Tebow

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived him, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career after trying to make to the major leagues with the Mets. Tebow says he’s “thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.”

