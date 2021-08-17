Advertisement

Here are some tips for sellers in the unstable real estate market

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a rollercoaster so far this year when it comes to the real estate market. At one point it seemed like it was completely a seller’s market.

However, the market is slowly starting to shift and seller’s might need to start stepping up their game very soon. Amber Redman, a local real estate agent at eXp Realty in Greater Lansing, shared some tips on how seller’s can adjust to the changing market including some great staging tips and more.

