Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million to help Michigan businesses address worker shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that businesses are struggling right now to hire more workers. It seems as though every business in Michigan currently has a “Help Wanted” sign in their window or on their property.

Some businesses have even resorted to raising wages, offering signing bonuses, and even paying a portion of a college student’s tuition, although the latter has been offered before, but not on the scale that is seen today. Governor Whitmer is hoping to help end the labor shortage.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to announce a competitive Request for Proposals to develop and launch the Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 (MICA 3.0) initiative.

According to a release sent to News 10, $2.5 million is available to fund grant awards to support the development of a new, or the revitalization of an existing employer-led collaborative.

“These grants will expand opportunity for Michiganders statewide as we continue our economic jumpstart and help small businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Employer-led collaboratives help small businesses entice talented employees, create better training programs, and offer critical wraparound services including childcare. By funding these programs, we can help businesses thrive and ensure workers get bigger paychecks and better benefits.”

According to the release, an employer-led collaborative is a group of businesses coming together to solve a common or shared workforce problem.

“These grants will ultimately support the growth of opportunities for Michiganders statewide,” said LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin. “It offers a brighter, more secure future for workers who will receive the training and support needed to succeed in the 21st century global economy.”

Applicants should focus on the creation of jobs in agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing or mobility, in professional and skilled trades. LEO anticipates funding 10-15 awardees, ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 each.

Request for Proposal submissions are due by September 21, 2021, with awards announced on November 17, 2021. To assist applicants in completing their proposal submissions, an informational webinar will be held on August 25 at 9 a.m.

Currently, there are more than 60 employer-led collaboratives throughout Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.