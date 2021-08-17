DeWitt Public Schools will not require masks indoors unless mandated

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Masks will not be required indoors for students, faculty or staff in DeWitt Public Schools, unless the county, state or federal government requires it.

School officials announced the decision in a letter to parents along with other back to school plans.

They wrote, “DPS will follow the CDC guidance. Most recently, CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. We urge families and staff to follow these recommendations; however, at this time, face masks will be a personal choice.”

The move comes as schools throughout the state are scrambling to adjust to the new realities of the delta variant. Decisions must be made before the start of the school year-- imminent from the perspective of administrators trying to put the gears of policy in place-- and the new variant has complicated the equation.

Aside from being generally more infectious, delta has shown the ability (on rare occasions) to break through and infect even vaccinated people, although far less often and with notably less severe symptoms. That means the question of masks is a matter of public health weighed against personal freedom, and school administrators are among the most visible officials in charge of making that call.

Many are happy with the decision, showing their support on social media. Others are angry, saying that their children are being put in danger for politics.

“These recommendations are in place for a simple reason: masks work,” one DeWitt parent wrote. “And they work best when mask-wearing is not haphazardly decided by each student.”

In the comments on that post another parent wrote, “Our district is doing the same (making masks optional) and I couldn’t be happier.”

Some parents have begun a petition to put a mask mandate in DeWitt, citing concern for the health of the students.

To see a list of mid-Michigan schools that have announced their mask policies, CLICK HERE.

