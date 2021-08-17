DeWitt man dead in single vehicle crash near Leslie Township

LESLIE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead following a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Ingham County Sheriffs say.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday morning deputies rushed to the scene of a crash on US-127 near Covert Road in Leslie Township for a one car crash.

Police say a 21 year old DeWitt man was traveling south on the highway when his vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck several trees. He died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8231.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.