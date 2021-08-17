Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country superstar Luke Bryan is set to play in Fowlerville next month at the Kubiak Family Farms.

The Conway Township Board may deny the paperwork submitted by Bryan’s management.

The board has given the organizers until August 18 to turn in the forms. The township tells News 10 they are missing the letter that states the city is not liable for what happens at the event.

Township Supervisor Bill Grubb said organizers went through Livingston County first to get approvals and didn’t realize they also had to get approvals from the township for land use.

He added the 5-member board is expected to decide at the August 17 board meeting if concert organizer’s paperwork for insurance, temporary zoning permit for the farm and building permit for stage setup will be approved.

The stop in Fowlerville is the final stop for Bryan on the “Farm Tour”. The concert on September 18 has not been cancelled or postponed.

