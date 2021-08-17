Advertisement

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.

