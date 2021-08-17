Advertisement

Broncos Make Roster Moves

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos bolstered their banged-up backfield by signing running back Adrian Killins and making several moves to trim their roster to the 85-man limit. Killins, who is also a kickoff returner, is a former University of Central Florida standout who spent time rotating between the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster and practice squad last year.

