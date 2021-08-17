Broncos Make Roster Moves

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos bolstered their banged-up backfield by signing running back Adrian Killins and making several moves to trim their roster to the 85-man limit. Killins, who is also a kickoff returner, is a former University of Central Florida standout who spent time rotating between the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster and practice squad last year.

