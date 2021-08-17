Advertisement

ArtFeast coming to Lansing’s Old Town

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, ArtFeast is returning to Old Town in Lansing.

Last year many local events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The area, which relies heavily on festivals to attract business from all over the state, had even created a separate event to make up for the loss, though it was hard-pressed to attract the kind of crowds that events like ArtFeast bring.

The annual event features artists and food trucks from around the state for a one-day free, art festival on Turner Street.

“This festival is quickly becoming a destination for emerging artists,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “Nearly 100 artists will line Turner Street in the heart of Old Town for the festival. We’ll also have several food trucks.”

ArtFeast will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Turner Street.

A list of vendors attending the event is AVAILABLE HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Man suspected of double-homicide on Baker St. in Lansing, identified
Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
BREAKING: Victim identified from Fox Memorial Park drowning in Benton Township

Latest News

Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Helping Haiti after deadly earthquake
Helping Haiti after deadly earthquake
Mid-Michigan woman heading back to Haiti to assist in relief work
Red Cross: Lansing-area blood donors are critically needed