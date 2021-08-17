ArtFeast coming to Lansing’s Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, ArtFeast is returning to Old Town in Lansing.

Last year many local events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The area, which relies heavily on festivals to attract business from all over the state, had even created a separate event to make up for the loss, though it was hard-pressed to attract the kind of crowds that events like ArtFeast bring.

The annual event features artists and food trucks from around the state for a one-day free, art festival on Turner Street.

“This festival is quickly becoming a destination for emerging artists,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “Nearly 100 artists will line Turner Street in the heart of Old Town for the festival. We’ll also have several food trucks.”

ArtFeast will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Turner Street.

A list of vendors attending the event is AVAILABLE HERE.

