Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point

A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal object became “disengaged” from a roller coaster and struck her, a park spokesman confirmed.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, a guest at Cedar Point was injured after being hit by a falling part from a roller coaster in the park, the Top Thrill Dragster.

According to park spokesman Tony Clark, “At approximately 4:30 (p.m.), a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run. The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride,” Clark said. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care. At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family.”

The Sandusky Register reported the guest was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. She, however, later was transferred to another facility, her condition at this time is unknown.

