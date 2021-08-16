Why the holidays can be a good time to sell a house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people are enjoying the last month of summer, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season.

Realtor Rob Buffington with Home Seekers says the holiday season is a great time to list your house.

Some of the key reasons it makes for a good time to sell are: inventory is low during the holidays, buyers may be receiving job transfers or tax breaks, and you can make the house homey and comfy during the holidays which can create an emotional or nostalgic connection for the potential buyers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.