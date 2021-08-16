White Sox Lose Engel To Injury

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

