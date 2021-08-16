Advertisement

White Sox Lose Engel To Injury

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
BREAKING: Victim identified from Fox Memorial Park drowning in Benton Township
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Fiala Gets Minnesota Extension
Basketball
Grizzlies and Clippers in NBA Trade
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes New York Giants' Eli Manning (10)...
Giants Replace Thorsen With Lewerke
Junior college transfer Duron Carter is officially part of Alabama's team. The wide receiver...
A P Pre Season Football Poll Released