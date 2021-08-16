Advertisement

Man suspected of double-homicide on Baker St. in Lansing, identified

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - May 1, Lansing Police Officers responded to a shooting at a residence located in the 600 block of Baker. St.

Lansing Police Department Investigations Division Detectives have identified a suspect in this crime. The identified suspect is a 40 year old male.

In addition, the Ingham County Prosecutors Office has issued criminal charges on the suspect as it relates to this case.

The suspect is currently in custody at another law enforcement facility on an unrelated crime.

Additional information and updates will be provided after the suspect is arraigned in 54-A District Court.

The victims have been identified as:

  • Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon, 29-year-old of Lansing, MI.
  • Harley Thomas Owens 39-year-old of Lansing, MI.

