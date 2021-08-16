Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
Lansing resident drowns at Fox Memorial Park in Benton Township
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive expediting additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable Michiganders

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Election officials face complex challenges looking to 2022
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport