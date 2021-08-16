A P Pre Season Football Poll Released

-UNDATED (AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

