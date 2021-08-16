Advertisement

A P Pre Season Football Poll Released

Junior college transfer Duron Carter is officially part of Alabama's team. The wide receiver...
Junior college transfer Duron Carter is officially part of Alabama's team. The wide receiver joined the Crimson Tide for the first time at Monday's practice after an issue regarding his transcript was resolved. (WBRC video)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

