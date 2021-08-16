In My View: A Wolverine in the Spartan athletics hall of fame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How ironic a Michigan Wolverine is going into Michigan State’s athletics hall of fame next month; Carol Hutchens.

She is perhaps the top college softball coach anywhere. But, she played at Michigan State in the 1970s and was a solid player.

She is a deserving Spartan and she enjoyed playing at State, still ironic though that she made her career down the road.

