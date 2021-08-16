Mid-Michigan golfer headed to Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Julie Massa grew up in Oregon. She won the Oregon amateur in 1983. She played college golf at Arizona State. She met her husband there, a man from East Lansing, and they made a home here.

She has been a full-fledged Michigander since 1989, but she says she never imagined she’d make the state her home. She told News 10, “I hardly knew where Michigan was!”

Massa has been a local golf icon for more than three decades. A winner of no less than 14 Golf Association of Michigan championships, she will be inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in October.

“When I was in high school, I just loved it. I loved to play. I just enjoyed the challenge, the challenge of bettering yourself and challenging the golf course,” Massa said. “I grew up in a golfing family. My dad’s a golf professional and so I probably was, you know, 4-5-6 when I had a club in my hand.”

Julie is 57 and is a 6-time Gam Senior Player of the Year.

“This is what my summers are about,” she said. “That’s what I remember is playing tournament golf in the summers.”

Julie Massa was taught this game at a very young age. She was taught golf by her dad who is still alive, age 90, and imagine how exciting it is for him to have witnessed his little girl’s success.

Massa said, “He knows my swing so well and he can say ‘we’ll try this’ and I find, because I fall back into my same old bad habits, some of those he knows exactly what to tell me and how to correct.”

She doesn’t need much correcting. Last week in fact Massa qualified for the U.S. Senior amateur to be played in Alabama next month.

“I love it for many reasons,” Massa said. “It’s taken me to many places, played a lot of great golf courses, I’ve met a lot of great people and friends. It’s taught me a lot of good life lessons.”

Massa calls Forest Akers in East Lansing her home course. She has no plans to give up the game competitively any time soon.

