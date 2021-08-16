Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Whitmer to announce public safety plans to keep Michigan families safe

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited St. Clair Shores to highlight a $150 million investment in local...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited St. Clair Shores to highlight a $150 million investment in local parks and trails.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference in Detroit to announce a proposal to strengthen public safety using resources from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Her proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and holistically expand opportunity in Michigan communities by investing in education, job creation, and our justice system.

