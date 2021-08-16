Advertisement

Lansing School District offering gas cards to families

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Americans divided on how to defeat COVID-19 and the start of the school year getting nearer every day, some school districts are searching for ways to make both groups happy. Lansing School District (LSD) may have found a solution, at least when it comes to transportation.

LSD is offering gas cards to families that do not want to put their children on buses in the current COVID-19 conditions. Beginning Aug. 30, the cards are being offered to any families that would be eligible for bus transportation.

“We know that many of our families rely on school buses to transport their children to and from school,” district officials wrote on the Lansing Schools website. “However, we also understand that putting a child on a bus, no matter how safe we make it (cleaning, open windows, masks, etc.), may make some families feel uneasy.”

The gas card provides $25 per month per child, totaling $250 per child for the 2021-22 school year. Families that accept the gas card will be taken off the Dean bus transportation and free CATA bus pass lists. In addition, the school has reserved the right to limit the use of the card if they believe there has been misuse of the card or that the child associated with it is not attending school.

“We believe that by offering $25 per month, per child, along with the CATA and Dean Transportation options, the district is putting the needs of our families first,” district officials wrote.

Families that are interested in the gas card option can complete an application at THIS LINK.

