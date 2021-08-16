Jackson mayor proposes funds to go towards gun violence prevention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has announced a proposal to commit more than $1.5 million in federal funding towards increased policing and community violence intervention programming to reduce gun violence in the City of Jackson. Part of Dobies’s plan to reduce gun violence is to approve a contract with the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay college to target and intervene with at-risk people in the community.

“This is an opportunity for the city to get proactive to take those at risk youth, remove them from that lifestyle that is causing them to engage in violent activity with a weapon and hopefully make our community safer,” said Dobies.

He said he also wants to pay for extra staffing at the police department to run the program and to hire social workers. The mayor said it isn’t one size fits all but he hopes it’s a start towards more safety in Jackson.

“It has been proven to divert a lot of at risk youth out of violence gang violence gun violence and into other programs whether that be community driven or job training programs,” said Dobies.

One local man, Elbert Parris, told News 10 that, while he is in favor of the proposed funds for this program by the mayor, it’s going to take a lot more than this to fix the crime problem in Jackson.

“We have a gang problem here in Jackson and the gang mentality has really been a real focus of our youth. The violence isn’t going to stop the focus must be on the youth and growth,” said Parris.

Parris said he thinks the city should address some more concrete issues first.

“It’s dark in my neighborhood. They took lights out of my neighborhood to save money. So when you get little boys walking through the dark area they can pull their crimes because no one can see them,” said Parris.

The Jackson City Council will get the Mayor’s proposal Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.