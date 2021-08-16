It was a big summer of reading with Shaheen and CADL

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The numbers are in for the Summer Reading Challenge with Shaheen and the Capital Area District Library and there were some huge results in this year’s challenge.

Nearly, 6,500 people registered for the challenge and hundreds more attended events and participated in library activities. Plus, over, 5.5 million minutes were read by participants this summer. Also, several thousand people have signed up for the Shaheen/CADL Trax sweepstakes.

Shaheen Chevrolet will be collecting school supplies until August 28th. Be sure to look for the bin in the lobby at Shaheen Chevrolet and make a donation if you can.

