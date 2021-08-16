Advertisement

It was a big summer of reading with Shaheen and CADL

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The numbers are in for the Summer Reading Challenge with Shaheen and the Capital Area District Library and there were some huge results in this year’s challenge.

Nearly, 6,500 people registered for the challenge and hundreds more attended events and participated in library activities. Plus, over, 5.5 million minutes were read by participants this summer. Also, several thousand people have signed up for the Shaheen/CADL Trax sweepstakes.

Shaheen Chevrolet will be collecting school supplies until August 28th. Be sure to look for the bin in the lobby at Shaheen Chevrolet and make a donation if you can.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing man in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting
BREAKING: Victim identified from Fox Memorial Park drowning in Benton Township
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Woman injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, at Cedar Point
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
SHOT arrests five, including LPD officer
New details available on Lansing Police Officer, four others, arrested in child abuse investigation

Latest News

Shaheen CADL
Shaheen CADL Summer Reading Challenge
vbh
SHAHEEN LIVE Pt 3
bn
Shaheen Part 1
vb
Shaheen Live Part 2