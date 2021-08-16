Advertisement

Infrastructure bill would help farmers get online

The plan includes $65 billion for broadband internet access.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Much of the focus on the federal infrastructure bill has been on roads and public transportation, but there’s much more built into it like improving access to internet in rural areas.

The plan includes $65 billion for broadband internet access. Michigan is expected to get $100 million of that.

“We shouldn’t have to be this close to the state’s capital and struggle to have decent internet,” said Jill Cords who owns a farm in Charlotte.

Part of the infrastructure bill includes improving access to the web and also making it more affordable. According to the USDA, nearly 20% of Michigan farmers don’t have access to the internet.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our internet challenges come in rural Michigan, and rural Michigan is where farming takes place,” said Andrew Vermeesch with the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Farmers will also benefit from $7.3 billion worth of improvements to Michigan roads as much of their business relies on transportation.

“You think of some delicate crops such as tomatoes. When they load up, they could look great coming off the field, look great going into the truck. As they’re traveling down the road and hit a couple potholes, those tomatoes can bruise really easy,” said Vermeesch.

The infrastructure bill has been sent to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote. Representatives are scheduled to be back in session on August 23.

