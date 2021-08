-UNDATED (AP) - The Los Angeles Clippers have brought guard Eric Bledsoe back to the team where he started his NBA career in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu.

