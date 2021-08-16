Advertisement

Giants Replace Thorsen With Lewerke

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes New York Giants' Eli Manning (10)...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes New York Giants' Eli Manning (10) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke. The team announced the moves just two days after Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in a 12-7 loss to the Jets. Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad.

