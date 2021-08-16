Giants Replace Thorsen With Lewerke

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke. The team announced the moves just two days after Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in a 12-7 loss to the Jets. Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad.

