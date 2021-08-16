Advertisement

Former Spartan Brian Lewerke signs with New York Giants

He was waived by the Patriots in 2020
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Arizona State during the second...
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Michigan State 16-13. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WILX) - Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has found a new home.

Sunday, he signed with the New York Giants.

He spent training camp in 2020 with the New England Patriots after going undrafted, but was waived.

He passed for over 8,000 yards and 47 touchdowns for the Spartans.

He ended his career at Michigan State with a win and the MVP award from the pinstripe bowl.

