Former Spartan Brian Lewerke signs with New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WILX) - Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has found a new home.

Sunday, he signed with the New York Giants.

He spent training camp in 2020 with the New England Patriots after going undrafted, but was waived.

He passed for over 8,000 yards and 47 touchdowns for the Spartans.

He ended his career at Michigan State with a win and the MVP award from the pinstripe bowl.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.