Former Congressman Paul Mitchell of Michigan dead at 64

(GRAYDC)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a conservative who quit the Republican Party after the 2020 election, has died after a diagnosis of stage IV renal cancer.

Mitchell of Dryden died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN and anchor Jake Tapper.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Representative Paul Mitchell:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Congressman Mitchell’s passing – a public servant who will be remembered for standing up for our democracy. Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end. My thoughts remain with his loved ones.”

