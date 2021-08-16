Former Congressman Paul Mitchell of Michigan dead at 64

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a conservative who quit the Republican Party after the 2020 election, has died after a diagnosis of stage IV renal cancer.

Mitchell of Dryden died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN and anchor Jake Tapper.

RIP former Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan, a Republican turned independent who died yesterday from cancer. Statement from wife Sherry below, along with photo of the couple, and the former congressman with son Luke. pic.twitter.com/JxWedQL3HP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 16, 2021

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Representative Paul Mitchell:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Congressman Mitchell’s passing – a public servant who will be remembered for standing up for our democracy. Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end. My thoughts remain with his loved ones.”

