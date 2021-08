-ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract. Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild. He led the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.