Eaton Rapids joins growing list of schools requiring masks

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - For the past few weeks News 10 has been updating an article on mid-Michigan school masking policies, sometimes adding a new, previously unknown policy, but most often to take a school system from the “no masks required” section to put it in the “masks required” section.

That’s the reality of the delta variant, and more specifically the low vaccination rate in the US. Earlier in the summer, schools had made plans based on the trends at the time and the assumption that the public would choose to give themselves a degree of immunity from the virus. For most, those plans have now changed along with the virus.

Now, Eaton Rapids has been placed in the “masks required” list.

“The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and our local and state health departments now recommend universal masking inside schools for everyone regardless of vaccination status,” school officials wrote on social media. “...Until further notice, masks will be required inside our schools regardless of vaccination status unless an approved medical mask exemption is on file.”

As of the announcement the schools that require indoor masking of some kind in mid-Michigan now outnumber those that do not. They are, for the most part, using language that makes clear they are not giving an end date to the policies.

School officials wrote, “Masks are also required on our school buses. Masks remain optional for outside activities such as recess or attending an athletic event on our school property.”

Parents in need of more information can find the masking policy at the school’s website.

