Dozens of dead fish found at Columbia Creek Park

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One local man has questions after finding himself surrounded by dozens of dead fish at Columbia Creek Park, a creek he brings his family to often.

“As you can see anywhere from the big ones to the small ones that’s definitely not normal. They’ve drifted downstream, caught onto different areas and go beyond here from when the water was high farther downstream there are more dead fish,” said Bryan Hidy.

Bryan was getting ready to spend the day with his family when he was met with large amounts of dead fish floating in the water.

“When I come here I just like to wade around. I brought the grandkids to explore and when we saw the dead fish we said I’m not going to let them go into the water until I get some explanation,” said Hidy.

Experts tell News 10 while they may not know the exact reason yet of this many dead fish in the waters, they say recent flooding and heavy rain fall could be a factor.

“Sometimes really heavy rain events wash a lot of sediment into the water. Certain fish are okay with that and certain fish or not. Heavy rain events can wash things into the water that cannot be good for the fish,” said Assistant Professor in Aquatic Animal Health, Thomas Loch.

Loch works with the department of natural resources and says often drastic environment changes play a role in these deaths.

“Fish are cold blooded and they are really susceptible. Their environment is very important to them. So if that starts to fluctuate a lot that can stress them and that might lead to problems,” said Loch.

If you see dead fish Loch recommends informing the DNR so they can come research the issue.

