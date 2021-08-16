Consumers Energy releases statement on how to apply for outage credit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to recent storms and power outages across Michigan, Brian Wheeler of Consumers Energy released a statement on how to apply for outage credit.

“We understand how hard it is to be without power which was why we proactively hosted over 29 different community events across the state of Michigan helping over 12,500 customers with access to bottled water, ice, lunches, ice cream or vouchers to Binder Park Zoo and Zehnder’s Splash Village for customers. Over 98% of our customers have power currently, and we are grateful for our customers’ patience and cooperation as our crews work around the clock to restore power following last week’s historic storm. “

They will follow the Michigan Public Service Commission’s guidelines for credits and encourage customers who have been without power for over five days to fill out the form for the outage credit.

If you meet the following criteria, you may qualify for a customer outage credit:

Service interrupted for more than 120 hours (five days) during catastrophic conditions (10 percent or more of a utility’s customers affected)

Service interrupted for more than 16 hours during normal conditions, or service interrupted 8 or more times in a 12-month period.

