AG Nessel calls on Consumers Energy, DTE Energy to voluntarily adopt automatic outage credits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers across both utilities remained without power in Michigan.

Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after another round of storms moved through the state.

Nessel is calling upon Consumers Energy and DTE Energy to voluntarily credit customers affected by the outages and to provide greater credits to assist customers who have lost hundreds of dollars or more in food and alternative housing costs.

Nessel raised these same concerns in a July 2019 letter to the former Chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) – in response to storms that year – and continued with comments filed with MPSC in August 2019, March 2020, and August 202

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said.

Currently, to obtain an outage credit, a customer needs to file with their utility.

DTE Energy customers can submit here online.

Consumers Energy customers can submit here online.

